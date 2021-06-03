WOOD RIVER - A very serious incident happened on the railroad tracks behind Mike's Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3 in Wood River Wednesday afternoon then continued with two train cars leaking sulfuric acid.

The incident started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and overnight issues occurred and fire departments from all over were called: Wood River, East Alton, Godfrey, Roxana, Rosewood Heights, Alton, Edwardsville, and Madison County HAZMAT Team, and Madison County Emergency Management team.

Multiple roads in the near area are closed down.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed that WRFD, WRPD, and numerous agencies are currently assisting Norfolk Southern Railroad with a rail car incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A rail car on the railroad tracks near the southwest section of Wood River is venting spent sulfuric acid," Wells said. "A water curtain is being sent into the air to keep the area safe. As a precaution, a Code Red call was made to 429 Code Red registered phones. The area designated as a shelter in place is on the map attached.

"If you are in this designated area it is recommended you turn off your HVAC and close windows," Chief Wells said.

Here is the statement from Norfolk Southern after it responded to a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid that had become over-pressurized and was venting.

"The car is part of a group of five cars originally picked up from the Phillips 66 Refinery and staged while awaiting pick up by KCS Railroad," Norfolk Southern said in the statement. "Norfolk Southern personnel, HAZMAT contractors, and local responders have been on-scene through the night assessing the situation, monitoring air quality, and developing containment plans. Overnight, two adjacent cars also began venting due to over-pressurization. At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, local officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the immediate area. At this time, no evacuation order has been made. Crews with the assistance of the Wood River Fire Department began deploying a 'water curtain' to help disperse the escaping vapor. Additionally, water is being put directly on the rail cars to contain the vapors."

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post is on scene.

Sixth Street in Wood River is closed south of Illinois Route 143 to Illinois Route 111 as a precaution.

]

More like this: