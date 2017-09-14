ALTON - The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center will be "a game changer" for the city and the region, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

Federal, state and location officials will gather at noon Friday for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center. The center serves as the new Amtrak Station and public transit terminal for Madison County Transit.

"I think it is a safe assumption this is a huge day for Alton and the entire region to open up the high-speed rail market," Walker said. "We also have 30-plus acres around the train station for economic development. This is going to be a game changer for the city."

Riverbender.com will televise the ribbon cutting and grand opening live.

For more on the live telecast, visit: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=941

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Walker along with those who played an intricate role in this project will speak on the collaboration efforts to secure funding and construct the facility.

The City of Alton received a $13.85 million federal TIGER grant in December 2011 with the Illinois Department of Transportation providing $6.4 million for development of the Alton station.

The speaking list on Friday at the multi-modal center opening includes:

Mayor Walker

State Senator Bill Haine

State Representative Dan Beiser

Senator Richard Durbin

Congressman (Ret) Jerry Costello

Mike Franke, Amtrak

Rich Brauer, IDOT

Charlie Juneau, Juneau Associates

Walker praised his staff for their efforts on the multi-modal project.

"We picked up the ball from the previous administration and worked our tails off the last four years getting the project done," he said.

More like this: