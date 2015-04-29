Edwardsville High School’s Andrew Mullican is proud to be attending the University of Illinois-Springfield campus on a scholarship to play soccer in the fall.

He said he was looking for a college soccer program where he would fit and he also is intrigued about getting a degree from the University of Illinois.

He said he plans to major in business.

Since grade school, finding a college scholarship was a goal for Mullican, a midfielder.

“It was a goal since eighth grade,” he said. “My mom put a lot of money in private lessons and this is a way to pay it back. This is a big deal to me.”

Mullican has been part of a winning soccer tradition at EHS, including a state championship.

“I think I will be able to come in and keep the ball and knock it around and hopefully help them win a lot more games,” he said. “I am sure the winning tradition we have here at EHS will help me. We have done some special things in soccer at EHS.”

Mullican thanked his mother, father and grandparents for their constant support during his soccer career.

“I definitely will never forget my great memories in high school soccer here at EHS and wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “I will miss winning the championships and playing soccer here.

The EHS soccer player thanked his varsity coach Mark Heiderscheid for his constant support over the years.

Heiderscheid expressed extreme pride in Mullican earning his college scholarship.

“You play the game for love of the game but when you have a player like Andrew that you respect, it is very exciting to see him get a scholarship,” the coach said. “You sort of feel like a parent when they are successful and move on to college.”

