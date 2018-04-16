EDWARDSVILLE – Following a coaching stint that has included two Ohio Valley Conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances, Nick Mueller announced Monday he will step down as the head coach of the women's tennis program at SIUE to pursue other career opportunities.

SIUE will start an immediate national search to find the new head coach for the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mueller spent three seasons with the Cougars and accumulated a 40-26 record overall and a 20-10 record in OVC play. The Cougars advanced to the NCAA Tournament under Mueller in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 season, including posting a perfect regular season record last season.