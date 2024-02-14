FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Mueller Furniture & Mattress Company is proud to announce the business has received the “2024 Retailer of the Year” award from the Home Furnishings Association. The growing 4th generation family-owned business now has four locations throughout St. Louis and the Metro East including Lake St. Louis and Ellisville in Missouri and Belleville and Fairview Heights in Illinois.

This national recognition acknowledges the furniture industry’s highest achievers and is determined by judges on an industry panel. Several categories are judged for the award, including customer experience, company culture, social responsibility, innovation, adaptability, industry contribution, marketing and achievements. The business is being recognized in the category of 50 employees or less.

Owner & President of Mueller Furniture, Mark Mueller, said the business has specialized in providing quality, American-made furniture since his great grandfather John Mueller opened its doors over 96 years ago.

“We feel great joy in accepting this award and it will inspire us to raise the bar even higher,” said Mueller. “I think about the generations before me and all of the hurdles we’ve had to climb. Our sacrifices have been rewarded. We take the factory tours, we attend development seminars, we read, we practice and then we deliver value on the sales floor and in every other area of the business. It’s a culture of learning and coaching and love. I love my team and my customers. We really do put the family in furniture.”

The business’ newest location, a 55,000-square-foot showroom, opened in Fairview Heights in August of 2023 also functions as the central distribution center for all of Mueller Furniture’s locations. The store has the largest luxury mattress gallery and Amish made furniture selection in St. Louis and Metro East area.

