MT. OLIVE - The Third Annual International Mother Jones Festival will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on Main Street in Mt. Olive and at the Mother Jones Museum.

Nick Krumweide will be in charge of music, and also casting, runes, wildfire conspiracy, and the Piasa Canyon for the event.

Randy Thompson will have a magic and medicine show.

There will be a MAC Art Bus Sidewalk art competition for children.

FEMA, Melinda Zippay, the Dough House and Kazoo Coffee Roasters will provide food.

Other Mother Jones memorabilia will be available.

At the Mt. Olive Public Library, there will be a Mother Jones children’s book reading and the March of the Mill Children.

Mother Jones Museum Tours will also take place.

