Illinois – December 16, 2020 –Despite the challenges our nation faces, Midwest states are advancing some of the most promising policies and programs to build the energy economy of the future. Communities, business leaders, public institutions, electric utilities, and private foundations are making bold commitments and investments in clean energy. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) and over 90 clean energy partners have released a Call to Action publication featuring articles and resources by topic experts from the Midwest. The publication outlines programs, policies, and actions that Midwest households, businesses, educators, communities, and advocates can take, to create a groundswell of support to grow “Main Street” energy investment and grid modernization.

“The Midwest desperately needs a local economic development and jobs initiative that provides widespread employment opportunities. The transition to a local clean energy economy is a very real opportunity. We are sharing perspectives from some of the brightest voices working on the energy transition in the Midwest” says Nick Hylla, the Executive Director at MREA.

The MREA launched Rise Up Midwest! in March of this year. Since then, over 90 partners have committed to the movement’s belief statements and have pledged their support. This coalition of Midwestern businesses, organizations, jurisdictions, and work- force development partners have been working in coordination to create a groundswell of support to grow “Main Street” energy investment and grid modernization in response to the COVID-19 recession.

The Rise Up Midwest! Publication contains articles composed by more than 50 topic experts about the energy programs and policies that are making a real difference in the Midwest and beyond.

“We hope that their stories, their successes, and their visions for the future will inspire readers to action. We all have a part to play,” said Hylla.

To read the full Rise Up Midwest! Call to Action publication, and to download a copy, visit riseupmidwest.org/call-to-action.

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization. Founded in 1990, the MREA promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. To learn more, call 715-592-6595 or visit www.midwestrenew.org.

