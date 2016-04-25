April 22, 2016 – For many investors who own rental properties, Jeffrey Taylor a.k.a."Mr. Landlord" is a household name.

For years, Mr. Landlord has been helping real estate investors, landlords, and managers increase their rental income, fill vacancies faster and keep rental happy for years. He is the author of the best selling books "The Landlord's Kit" and "The Landlord's Survival Guide". He's America's #1 land lording coach, a successful landlord with over 30 years experience and founder of Mr. Landlord.com, home of the most visited landlord Q&A web site in the nation for rental owners.

With real estate prices still relatively low and rental rates now on their way up in many parts of the country. now is the time to once again to consider purchasing income properties to hold long-term and rent for cash flow. For an inexperienced investor, what could be one of their best financial moves could become their biggest nightmare without professional guidance.

If you currently own rental property as a mom or pop landlord, or even a beginner looking to purchase a rental property in the near future, you are invited to attend our seminar with Jeffrey Taylor on Monday, May 9, 2016, at 7 pm at the Collinsville American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St (Hwy, 159), Collinsville, IL 62234. Networking starts at 5:30 pm, Ask the Pro at 6 pm, business meeting at 6:30 pm and Mr. Landlord speaks at 7 pm. This is a free meeting.

Mr. Landlord will be presenting "Six Ways To Increase Your Rental Income Cashflow by Thousands" If you are a current landlord who is frustrated with not getting enough rental income to cover your expenses (both expected and unexpected), including vacancies, repairs and non-payment of rent, this seminar is for you!

This free two hour seminar is open to the public seminar, and is offered at no charge thanks to the sponsorship of the Metro East Real Estate Investors Association.

To get more information, go to our web site www.metroeastreia.com.

