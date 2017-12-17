EDWARDSVILLE - Santa made a special visit to Edison’s Entertainment Complex Saturday morning for a big breakfast, photos, kids and a chance to check out all the fun Edison’s has to offer like their newly remodeled laser tag arena.

Tom Rezabeck said this is the sixth year they held Breakfast with Santa at Edison’s and it’s always an exciting and unique way to visit with Mr. Claus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This has probably been our most successful year we’ve ever had. I’d say it’s probably about 400 guests,” Rezabeck said. “My favorite part of the day is seeing the kids happy. A lot of times, kids can get nervous about seeing Santa. They get a chance here to play some games and try again. When you get to see Santa and go then go bowling with your parents, it’s more of bonding experience for the families.”

Rezabeck said the day wouldn’t be a success without the help of Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club and The Bank of Edwardsville.

“It’s been a good day, lot of excited kids,” Santa said.

More like this: