Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Judy Holmes of Jerseyville and Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Nancy Martell of Portland, Oregon are happy to announce the marriage of their children Maggie and Kyron.

Saint Francis Xaivier Church, Jerseyville, was the site of the nuptial ceremony conducted by Father Patrick Gibbons, July 1, 2023.

Maid of Honor was Angeline Holmes. Bridesmaids were Julia Mlinar, Caroline Holmes, Emily Holmes, Shea Holmes, and Annie Girard. Lane Martell served as best man. Ushers were Jack Holmes IV and Charlie Holmes.

Piper Martell, Cecilia Mlinar, Anna Mlinar, and Leona Danner were flower girls. Quinn Martell and Joseph Mlinar were ring bearers. Caroline Holmes was cantor, accompanied by organist Julia Mlinar and violinist Mary Kelly.

A reception was held at 'Your Event Space' in Alton.

After a honeymoon trip to Maui, the Martells are making their new home in Portland.

Kyron is a special education teacher in the Hillsboro School District. Maggie has spent the past five years working as the Awards and Special Events Administrator for the Directors Guild of America and is currently enjoying her new position as wife and homemaker.

