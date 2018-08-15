HARDIN - Mount Hope Barn Weddings and Events has been making Calhoun County a one-of-a-kind wedding destination for just over a year by working closely with brides and grooms to create an amazing event.

Business owners Jonah and Renee White teamed up with business manager and event coordinator Sydney White in 2017. They host breathtaking events by working with the bride and grooms to be helpful, flexible and do everything possible to ensure that the entire event goes as smoothly as possible.

One thing the Mount Hope Barn Weddings team does to assure their events are perfect is only offering packages that include three days: one for decor, one for the event, and one clean up day.

“We are the go-to venue for your country, yet elegant wedding day,” White said.

“Our destination is located in the rolling hills of Calhoun County upon 250 acres. We are your one-stop event shop with our ceremony, reception and lodging options.”

Mount Hope Barn Weddings packages include day-long events and weekend long offerings. Amenities include:

Lodging for 40 guests at our White Tales Lodge (2miles from Mt. Hope Barn)

A newlywed getaway cottage (located on Mt. Hope grounds)

Ceremony facilities (indoor & outdoor)

Reception facilities (indoor & outdoor) (capacity of 350 guests comfortably)

Rental of white tables and white chairs ($500 for rental of all tables and chairs) 32 round tables - seat 8; 6 rectangle tables- seat 6; 260 white folding chairs

Church pews for ceremony seating

Rental of white table linens

Rental of mason jar drinking glasses for receptions

Set up helpers

Clean up/tear down

For more information visit www.barnweddingsillinois.com.

