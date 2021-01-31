SEE VIDEO:

EAST ALTON - Motorists should be alert that from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, East Alton will close Illinois Route 143 (the Berm Highway) and Illinois Route 3 to Chris Belchick Memorial Expressway for the demolition of the building next to the three stacks of the former Wood River Power Plant in East Alton.

The stacks demolition date was officially moved Saturday and will be four to six weeks from now, East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said.

The actual old Wood River Power Plant building demolition is set for 8 a.m. on Monday.

"Spiritas Wrecking Company in St. Louis is doing the demolition," Chief Quigley said.

“The building demolition process will take about 10 seconds; it will be a quick drop,” Quigley said.

Liability Partners in St. Louis purchased the site on Illinois Route 143 in September 2019 after Dynegy Midwest Generation closed the plant in May 2016. Liability Partners is removing the remnants of the plant so that the area can eventually be developed. Considerable remediation will be done after the remains of the plant are completely removed.

Fire Chief Quigley said he knows the demolition of the building on Monday, then the stacks at a later date is another in steps to redeveloping the area, once everything is removed and the remediation is completed, which will ultimately be positive for East Alton.

