A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in St. Louis through late tonight.

The Weather Service said several rounds of thunderstorms could bring an additional one to two inches of rain to parts of Missouri and Illinois through this evening. Similar rainfall amounts have fallen over the past couple days and caused flash flooding across many of the same areas in Illinois and Missouri.

The Weather Service added in a statement that heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams.

The Weather Service encourages motorists to be prepared be ready for quick action if flooding is observed.

Article continues after sponsor message

This morning in Grafton, Mayor Tom Thompson said the maintenance department and police department were both busy with heavy water coming out of the creeks and hills. The maintenance staf worked to get the water flowing properly and the police department directed traffic over one lane, Thompson said.

“Both the maintenance department and police department did a good job,” Thompson said.

With the outbreak of sun in the morning, things cleared in town, the mayor added.

Some creek and low-lying areas around Alton and Godfrey had water flowing fast this morning. Water covered the road on the Great River Road, just outside of Alton and was at a level one person said he hadn’t witnessed in a long time.

The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area. People in the watch area were reminded again they should be ware of the possibility of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

More like this: