EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Monday, May 21, 2018, RCS Construction, Inc. will begin the Resurfacing of Troy Road and Franklin Avenue. This project consists of the milling of the pavement, installation of Storm Sewer, removal and replacement of driveways and sidewalks, and Hot Mix Asphalt Paving. This work is anticipated to be completed by August 15, 2018, weather dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, as construction operations will result in lane restrictions and delays to traffic. Local businesses and residences within the construction area can be accessed via adjoining alleyways. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

