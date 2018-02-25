Ameren Illinois worked through the night Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday to fix a situation after a vehicle struck a pole. (Photo by John Hentrich)

ALTON - An electrical pole that was changed less than a month ago at the corner of Alby and Boynton in Alton was the one hit by a motorist at 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said the good news that night is there was no power outage, but the bad news is the pole had just been replaced.

Ameren quickly went to work after the accident and by 8 a.m. Friday the problems were fixed with the pole. Traffic was diverted from the area until 8 a.m. Friday.

