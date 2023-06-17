GLEN CARBON - Multiple fire agencies and police responded to a single-car rollover accident at the I-270 exit ramp at Glen Carbon on Friday night.

A Glen Carbon Police spokesperson said the driver did suffer injuries.

The vehicle was spotted off the road in a nearby field.

Glen Carbon Fire said the driver was transported by ground with minor injuries to Anderson Hospital from the scene.

