MADISON COUNTY - A motorist struck an abandoned parked car on the side of the road at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, on Illinois Route 111 northbound of Interstate 55/70 in Madison County and the crash caused the vehicle - a blue Chevrolet Cobalt - to come to a final rest against a concrete wall of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle exploded into a fire and Illinois State Police said one deceased victim was located in the unit.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: July 7, 2021 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 111 northbound north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70, Madison County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2007 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt

Unit 2- 2008 Blue Ford Ranger – Unoccupied

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Unknown at this time – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was parked abandoned on the right shoulder of Illinois Route 111 northbound north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70. Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 111 north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 traveled off the roadway and hit the rear of Unit 2.

The impact caused Unit 2 to overturn and dump debris across the roadway. Unit 2 came to final rest off the right side of the roadway on its side. Unit 1 came to final rest against a concrete wall off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. One deceased victim was located inside Unit 1.

ISP said the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

