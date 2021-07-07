Motorist Dies After Vehicle Strikes Abandoned Parked Car, Then Explodes Into Fire
MADISON COUNTY - A motorist struck an abandoned parked car on the side of the road at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, on Illinois Route 111 northbound of Interstate 55/70 in Madison County and the crash caused the vehicle - a blue Chevrolet Cobalt - to come to a final rest against a concrete wall of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle exploded into a fire and Illinois State Police said one deceased victim was located in the unit.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11
WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHEN: July 7, 2021 at approximately 4:00 a.m.
WHERE: Illinois Route 111 northbound north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70, Madison County
VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2007 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt
Unit 2- 2008 Blue Ford Ranger – Unoccupied
DRIVERS: Unit 1- Unknown at this time – Deceased
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was parked abandoned on the right shoulder of Illinois Route 111 northbound north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70. Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 111 north of Interstate 55/Interstate 70. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 traveled off the roadway and hit the rear of Unit 2.
The impact caused Unit 2 to overturn and dump debris across the roadway. Unit 2 came to final rest off the right side of the roadway on its side. Unit 1 came to final rest against a concrete wall off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. One deceased victim was located inside Unit 1.
ISP said the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
More like this: