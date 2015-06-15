A motorcyclist apparently lost control of his bike at the intersection of College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton on Monday afternoon.

The call about the crash came into the Alton Fire Department at 4:34 p.m.

“It was a single-vehicle accident and the motorcyclist did suffer a suspected head injury,” Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said. “He lost consciousness for about a minute but eventually he was alert and oriented and able to answer questions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Because of the potential for a head injury he was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital and flown to a St. Louis hospital. He was what we call a ‘load and go’ case.”

Eichen said it didn’t appear the man was wearing his helmet in the crash. The motorcyclist was carrying a trailer and both were on their sides when the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department arrived.

Eichen said the motorcycle was a Harley-Davidson.

More like this: