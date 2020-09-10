ALTON - A motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with injuries on Wednesday night after a motorcycle-car crash at Milton Drive and Hillcrest Avenue in Alton.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Alton Police and Alton Fire Department Rescue quickly responded to the accident.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said the injuries of the motorcyclist were not "life-threatening," and he was conscious and alert before being transported to the hospital.

The motorcycle and vehicle both suffered damage in the accident, Eichen said.