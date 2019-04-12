WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police, Wood River Fire Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to a serious motorcycle crash at Madison Avenue at Second Street in Wood River at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

A white compact vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist appeared seriously injured and was rushed to a local hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance. ARCH was called to the scene, but because of the severity of the injuries, appeared to be called off. The person was immediately rushed to an Alton area hospital.

The motorcycle and the car were both seriously damaged in the accident.

More details to come on Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

