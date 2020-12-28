EAST ALTON - East Alton Police and Fire responded to a serious motorcycle and truck accident at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue in East Alton, right in front of Washington School.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ARCH Air Medical Service was requested to standby, but the injured motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital. East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said the man may be been transported to a St. Louis hospital from there.

The accident is being investigated by East Alton Police Department and no cause of the crash is yet given.

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

Aug 29, 2023 - One Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital: East Alton Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Crash

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

 