GODFREY - A motorcyclist was flown to a St. Louis area hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, on West Delmar Avenue, just west of Pierce Lane in Godfrey. The call to the Madison County Sheriff's Office came in at 11:57 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies and members of the Godfrey Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after the call for first responders. Madison County Sheriff's Office handles calls in the Godfrey vicinity.

Marcos Pulido, chief deputy sheriff for Madison County Sheriff's Office, said a preliminary investigation revealed that while the driver of a passenger vehicle was pulling out of a driveway, it pulled into the path of a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on West Delmar Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As both units collided, the occupant of the motorcycle was ejected," Pulido said. "The driver of the passenger vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.

"Both the occupant of the motorcycle and the driver of the passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle was treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupant of the motorcycle was subsequently flown to a St. Louis area hospital."

Pulido said the crash remains under investigation and there is nothing further to be released for now.

More like this: