ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford confirmed a motorcyclist died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in a fatal crash on West Broadway at the Ardent Mills Building.

"The accident involved a single motorcycle traffic crash with the motorcycle striking a retaining wall, ejecting the driver," Chief Ford said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the motorcycle and died on scene.

Chief Ford said Madison County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

