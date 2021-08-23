WOOD RIVER - A man on a three-wheel motorcycle suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night at Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 3 in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a three-wheel motorcycle driver eastbound on Illinois Route 143 Sunday night turning on the ramp that goes southbound on Illinois Route 3, appears to have driven off the left side of the roadway, rode the embankment and eventually the motorcycle rolled.

Chief Wells said the motorcycle driver, 70, suffered serious injuries.

"The man was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital," Chief Wells said.

The accident occurred right before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The ramp area was closed down for a time while officers investigated, Chief Wells said.

