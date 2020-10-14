ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department have responded to a serious traffic crash around 4:30 p.m during rush hour on Illinois Highway 140 near Gordon Moore Park entrance. A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed the motorcyclist was the one airlifted from the scene.

Alton Police was directing traffic and traffic was backed up significantly in the area.

Police say to avoid the area because they are working the accident.

