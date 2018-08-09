WOOD RIVER - The Roxana Police Department, Wood River Police Department and Illinois State Police were all involved in a motorcycle/four-wheeler incident that finished with a motorcycle crash in the area of Illinois 255 and a Wood River exit.

The four-wheeler eluded law enforcement last night. Law enforcement continued to investigate the situation today.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Wood River became involved when Roxana Police was chasing a motorcycle and four-wheeler with their lights off. The motorcycle crashed when police were not involved in a chase. The Illinois State Police was the law enforcement agency that investigated the motorcycle crash.

“Our officers responded to the area to assist and there was a motorcycle crash on Illinois 255,” Wells said. “Our involvement was only an assist role; we did have an officer see the motorcycle crash. There was not a pursuit at the time against the motorcycle.”

Roxana Police said an officer observed a dirt bike being followed by a four-wheeler on I-255 and neither had their lights activated. The officer attempted to stop them and they refused to stop, Roxana Police said. Roxana Police confirmed the motorcycle was not being chased at the time of the crash and the four-wheeler did elude the officer after exiting I-255.

No information was yet available on whether or not the motorcyclist suffered any injuries.

