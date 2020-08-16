ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department found a 38-year-old man was found unresponsive in the roadway but breathing after a motorcycle crash at 6 a.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Stanley Road in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Ambulance quickly transported the man from the scene to Alton Memorial Hospital. He was not taken into emergency room, but immediately transported by air from the AMH landing pad to St. Louis University Hospital, the Alton Fire Department said.

The cause of the accident was not yet released, but is being investigated by the Alton Police Department.

More like this:

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

 