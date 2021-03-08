MITCHELL - A motorcycle caught fire after a crash with a semi truck at New Poag Road and I-255 on Monday afternoon.

Mitchell Fire Department, and Edwardsville Fire Department worked the scene. The crash did fall within Mitchell’s jurisdiction.

Thankfully, the motorcyclist was not injured and refused treatment after the accident, Mitchell Fire Chief Joe Lee said.

