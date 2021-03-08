Motorcycle Catches Fire After Crash With Semi, Operator Is Uninjured, Refuses Treatment At Scene Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MITCHELL - A motorcycle caught fire after a crash with a semi truck at New Poag Road and I-255 on Monday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message Mitchell Fire Department, and Edwardsville Fire Department worked the scene. The crash did fall within Mitchell’s jurisdiction. Thankfully, the motorcyclist was not injured and refused treatment after the accident, Mitchell Fire Chief Joe Lee said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. Theater Thursday! B & B Custom Tees, Christmas Wonderland, and More!