Event scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 1-4 p.m.

ALTON - Mothers and daughters (9 to 13 years old) in the Riverbend region are invited to participate in a very special afternoon gathering to explore God’s precious gift of female development in a respectful, loving atmosphere while establishing a foundation for dialogue between mothers and daughters.

The “Mother-Daughter Tea” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, from 1-4 p.m. in the Perpetual Help Center at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (#1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton, IL 62002). Seating is limited and registration is required. The registration deadline is Friday, October 20.

The program will consist of the following presentations:

  • “Theology of the Body” talk by Sister M. Gemma Kissel, FSGM
  • “Changes During Puberty” talk by Shannon Vitali, RN, FCP
  • “Discussion Forum” covering virtues, spirituality, modesty, and keeping good open lines of communication featuring local adults and older peers

There will be light refreshments and take-home resources for mothers to share with their daughters at their discretion. Registration can be completed by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-daughter-tea-tickets-730794194107.

Learn more about the health care services at OSF Saint Anthony’s by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

