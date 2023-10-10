ALTON - Mothers and daughters (9 to 13 years old) in the Riverbend region are invited to participate in a very special afternoon gathering to explore God’s precious gift of female development in a respectful, loving atmosphere while establishing a foundation for dialogue between mothers and daughters.

The “Mother-Daughter Tea” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, from 1-4 p.m. in the Perpetual Help Center at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (#1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton, IL 62002). Seating is limited and registration is required. The registration deadline is Friday, October 20.

The program will consist of the following presentations:

“Theology of the Body” talk by Sister M. Gemma Kissel, FSGM

“Changes During Puberty” talk by Shannon Vitali, RN, FCP

“Discussion Forum” covering virtues, spirituality, modesty, and keeping good open lines of communication featuring local adults and older peers

There will be light refreshments and take-home resources for mothers to share with their daughters at their discretion. Registration can be completed by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-daughter-tea-tickets-730794194107.

