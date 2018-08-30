EDWARDSVILLE - Well-known family law attorney Kathleen Buckley is proud to announce that she is teaming up with her daughter-attorney Bridget Buckley in Madison County’s first mother-daughter law firm. Buckley & Buckley Law will open at 216 North Main Street in Edwardsville on September 1, 2018. Kathleen Buckley has practiced law at that location for 20 years and is pleased to have the new firm continue to provide excellent legal services at the same place.

“I have been a lawyer in the metro-east for the past 29 years and Bridget has worked locally since 2014,” noted Kathleen Buckley. She added, “Bridget and I both graduated from SIU-Carbondale School of Law, albeit 25 years apart; and we are very happy to bring our client-centered approach to managing cases to this new venture.”

Buckley & Buckley Law will provide a dynamic range of legal services. They include all areas of family law from simple divorces through those involving business owners and high net-worth clients; child support for minors, college-bound students and disabled adults; adoptions; custody cases (visitation, allocations of parenting time and responsibilities); parentage; orders of protections and other domestic violence issues; DCFS investigations; wills and tax deeds.

Buckley & Buckley Law handles DUIs, traffic offenses, and criminal misdemeanors. The law firm also offers mediation in family law, real estate, and business disputes.

Kathleen Buckley graduated from SIU-Carbondale School of Law in 1989. She is a member of the Madison County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association and the Alton-Wood River Bar Association. Kathleen has been a speaker for continuing legal education programs and is a past Chair of the Madison County Bar Association Scholarship Committee.

Bridget Buckley earned her J.D. in 2014 from the SIU-Carbondale School of Law. Bridget has served as a Special Public Defender in Madison County. She has been a presenter at continuing legal education programs. Bridget is a member of the Madison County Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.

Buckley & Buckley Law are proud members of the local legal community. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact them at 618-692-4422 or recept@2Buckleys.com.

