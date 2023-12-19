ALTON - Angela and Amoriah Gray of "Amoriah's Blessings" hosted a "Come On Barbie, Let's Go Paint Party" for the YWCA Southwestern Illinois Girls Circle Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Angela and Amoriah provided all paint materials, a Barbie canvas to take home, Barbie T-shirts for a staff member and two student volunteers, self-esteem and boundaries enrichment lessons, swag bags, and a Barbie box photo and selfie station.

“My daughter and I facilitated a Barbie Paint party for the YWCA Southwestern organization,” Angela said. “The girls were engaged and involved.”

She added that booking information for Barbie parties or other workshop ideas can be found at amoriahlove.com.

The Girls Circle Program is a free structured support group for girls and youth who identify with female development from 10-16 years of age. Girls Circle integrates relational theory, resiliency practices, and skills training in a specific format designed to increase positive connection, personal and collective strengths, and competence in girls.

Girls Circle is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 pm at YWCA Southwestern Illinois. Girls who want to participate and reside in public housing at Oakwood Estates or Alton Acres can have transportation provided for them to and from the program, courtesy of the Alton Housing Authority.

To learn more about the Girls Circle program and other youth programs offered by YWCA Southwestern Illinois, visit their website at ywcaswil.org. To sign up, email programs@ywcaswil.org or call 618-465-7774. For books, merchandise, and more about Amoriah, visit amoriahlove.com.

