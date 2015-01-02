It will be easy for Cory Douglas to remember the birthdays of his son’s mother, Kellie, and new son, Grayson James Douglas.

Kellie’s birthday falls on New Year’s Eve and Grayson James was Madison County’s first baby born of the year at 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Cory laughed and said, “I am going to have to get presents back to back in December for them. It will be easy to remember both of their birthdays.”

The two live in Wood River and first met while at East Alton-Wood River High School.

“He was due on December 22, so this was quite a surprise, Cory said. “I was really excited. We got a bunch of stuff for having the first baby of the New Year and that helps us out, too.”

Cory said once Kellie went into to labor everything went as planned.

“Kellie couldn’t wait for him to get here,” Cory Douglas said. “When he was born, I was so emotional I had to cry, I couldn’t help it.”

Grandparents of Grayson include Pete LaVite of Wood River, and Rhonda LaVite of Panama City, Fla., and Ben and Cindy Douglas of East Alton.

Cory and Kellie are both starting 2015 on top of the world with the birth of their son to start the New Year.

“It is the best feeling in the world,” Cory said. “This beats it all. Nothing tops this in my life.”

