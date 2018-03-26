MOUNT OLIVE - The Mother Jones Museum events committee in Mt. Olive Illinois, announced United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts will be laying wreaths at the graves of the Irish born labor agitator Mother Jones, former UMWA Secretary Treasurer John Banovic and Sam Yurkovitch, an immigrant coal miner who enlisted in World War I and died at the second battle of the Argonne in 1918.

Mother Jones rests in Union Miners’ Cemetery in Mt. Olive IL. The event, April 28 at 11 A.M., is to celebrate May 1, Mother Jones’s selected birthday. This is the only union owned cemetery in the USA.

See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvtUyGil9-I

Brother Roberts will move to the Mother Jones Museum. He is well known for his fiery and inspirational speeches. Music, additional speeches, tours of the museum and other events are planned.

The Mother Jones Museum is part of the city of Mt. Olive. Donations may be sent to: Mother Jones Museum, Mt. Olive City Hall, 215 E Main St, Mt Olive, IL 62069. Checks will be made out to the city with the note/tagline stating it is for the 2018 May Day event. Donations are tax deductible.

Nearby lodging may be found in Litchfield and Staunton.

For further information, contact Joann Condellone <jcondellone@gmail.com>

