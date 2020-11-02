ALTON - The new head coach of the Alton River Dragons has stepped down. Brock Moss accepted a new full-time role at Texas A&M International. The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

"We wish Brock and his family the best with this new opportunity," said River Dragons General Manger Dallas Martz. "We are disappointed not to get to work with Brock next season however we are happy for him to take this step in his career. We have already started searching for a new head coach."

The River Dragons have calls scheduled this week with some candidates.

"Both River Dragons Assistant coaches hired by Moss, Rocky Mauriello, and Jeff Capuran the River Dragons hope to keep on staff. "We made commitments to these guys as an organization, and we plan on keeping those commitments," said Martz.

The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.

