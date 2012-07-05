7/3/12, Godfrey, IL – Morrissey Construction Company is set to start renovations and additions on Marquette Catholic High School early next week.

The project consists of selective demolition of existing structures, infill of the court yard between the two existing buildings which will become a multipurpose room, a new lobby entrance, concession stands and improved restrooms. The project also includes athletic administrative and coaching staff offices and new roof-top air conditioning and heating units for the cafeteria and gymnasium.

Completion is estimated for the winter of 2012.

Morrissey Construction Company, founded in 1952, is a general contracting firm that specializes in housing, historic renovation, educational, and commercial construction. For 60 years, Morrissey Construction has exceeded client expectations by completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget while providing quality construction services. Maintaining good relationships and placing the client’s building investments first has helped the company build a reputation as a trustworthy contractor with a multitude of repeat clients.

