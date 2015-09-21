ALTON - After 10 years of writing songs and perfecting his craft, guitarist and songwriter Brian Hutchinson is slated to host a CD release party at Morrison’s Irish Pub in Downtown Alton, Sunday, Oct. 11, in celebration of his first album.

Brian Hutchinson has played guitar in several notable bands in the River Bend area to include Whisperwall, Saving Watson and Hymn River Suit. Brian best explains his style of music as Guitar Pop, Power Pop or Pop Rock.

“Classic groups like Badfinger and Bigstar were early purveyors of that guitar driven style of music and later on bands like Foo Fighters and Judge Nothing (from Alton) played this type of music.”

His album, Dear Brian, showcases this classic style all while keeping the sound fresh and modern. Although the main instrument used throughout his songs is the guitar, Hutchinson dived into the other vital aspects of music to include song writing and vocals.

“With this project, I wanted to establish myself as a vocalist and songwriter,” said Hutchinson. “I set out to write the type of music I was having a hard time finding on the radio.”

Hutchinson has spent nearly two years creating Dear Brian, honing in on the smallest of details.

“The music I write is meant to be like rock candy for your ears,” said Hutchinson. “I also try to write songs that hide nuances that only reveal themselves after several listens and with a nice set of headphones on, you can catch those cool little gems hidden in my tracks.”

The album was recorded in May 2015 at Native Sound Recording in St.Louis with Recording Engineer Pat Crecelius. Mastering of the album was done by Scott Hull from Masterdisk who is a grammy winning mastering engineer. All of the album artwork was done by Brandon Hayes who will be displaying some of his hand drawn artwork at the CD release party.

Morrison’s Irish Pub, one of the newest establishments in Alton, is excited to have Hutchinson and enjoys helping out the local musicians that wish to be heard.

“Morrison's really spoke to me as a great place to host my event because they are a small pub that supports great live music and people speaking face to face with other people,” said Hutchinson. “When you come out to my CD release party, you can count on making some friends in the company of some great music.”

Hutchinson invites the public to join the festivities on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. and enjoy the music of his album, among other songs.

“By coming out to my CD release party, you aren't only supporting me, you are supporting the idea of music as a social interaction, which is how it should be,” said Hutchinson. “I wrote and recorded these songs myself without a band, but I did it with the intention of bringing people together to enjoy something that is genuine and human.”

Those who wish to pre-order Dear Brian can do so by visiting bhutchmusic.com. The official digital release of the album to itunes, Amazon, and all other online retailer is scheduled for this Halloween.

