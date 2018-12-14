EDWARDSVILLE – A Moro woman – Tonya Rene Christians – has been charged with three felony counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, which are Class 2 felonies.

An arrest warrant was obtained and the bond was set at $50,000 for Christians, 45, by the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp. She is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail where she is being held in lieu of bond. An additional bail bond addendum was set prohibiting contact with the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release due to the fact the case involved multiple agencies in the investigation and in an effort to protect the victim’s privacy in the sensitive matter, limited details will be released about this case at this time. The case remains as an active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After the Madison County Sheriff's Office received information about an adult individual being involved in sexual relations with a child (older than 13 but under the age of 17), an investigation began. The criminal acts in this case were suspected to have occurred in multiple cities and span across several jurisdictions within Madison County; therefore, the case was jointly investigated by the Bethalto Police Department, the Wood River Police Department, and the Troy Police Department. As a result of the investigation, enough evidence was gathered and developed to warrant criminal charges against the suspect. The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against Christians.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

