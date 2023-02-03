EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar continued her hot streak with a game-leading 19 points, while Zay Hoover came up with 12 points as Edwardsville's girl's basketball team took a 49-37 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game played Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was the Tigers' fourth win in a row and fifth in their last six games, putting Edwardsville over the .500 mark for the first time this season with three games left in the regular season.

The Tigers jumped out in front after the first quarter 10-5, but in the second period, an 8-0 run by the Flyers put East Side up 21-15. The Tigers, led by Hoover, went on their own 8-0 run at the end of the period to cut the lead to 22-21 at halftime, then the Tigers scored 12 unanswered points at the start of the third to go ahead 33-22. East St. Louis rallied to cut the Edwardsville lead to 37-33 after three quarters, but the Tigers outscored the Flyers in the fourth quarter 12-4 to take the win.

To go along with Morningstar's 19 points and Hoover's 12 points, Emerson Weller added seven points for Edwardsville, while Shakara McCline, the Flyers' leading scorer this season, East Side with 13 points.

The Flyers are now 10-19 and conclude the regular season next week with a pair of home games at their temporary home, Mason-Clark Middle School, while the East St. Louis High School gym is being renovated. The Flyers host Belleville West on Tuesday, then play at home against Belleville East to finish the regular season next Thursday, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers are now 13-12 for the year and play at Granite City on Friday night, then host their annual Senior Night game on Tuesday night against St. Louis Lutheran North and finish out the regular season next Thursday at Belleville West. All games start at 7:30 p.m.

