GLEN CARBON - Morningstar Chiropractic Office, located at 3733 St. Rt. 159 in Glen Carbon, is slated to host a Pinterest Party and Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser on Friday, February 26.

All proceeds benefit Partners for Pets, a no kill animal rescue located in Troy. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and/or are too fragile for shelter life.

Tickets are available at Morningstar Chiropractic Office or with any volunteer/foster parent at Partner for Pets.

For more information, please call (618) 288-8090.

