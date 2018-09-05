TROY - Since 1998, Morning Glory Home Care has been committed to providing high-quality personalized home care services to assist clients in leading dignified, satisfying and filling lives wherever they call home.

Morning Glory works diligently to match the personality of the caregiver with the family they are providing services for, benefiting both the client and the caregiver.

Executive Director, Eliza Pautz, said Morning Glory’s founders have been key in the success and reputation of the organization.

“I think that is largely due to the original founder, Veronica Flom, who built Morning Glory with the vision of helping seniors with a do-whatever-it-takes attitude,” Pautz said. “That continues today. We have maintained an over 92 percent satisfaction rating with both our clients and caregivers, and I think it has a lot to do with matching those personalities, and being available 24/7 to attend to issues and concerns.”

Morning Glory Home Care is owned by Briggs Healthcare. Morning Glory Home Care's mission statement reads as follows:

"Morning Glory Home Care, Inc., is committed to providing high quality, personalized home care services to assist our clients in leading dignified, satisfying and fulfilling lives, wherever they call home."

Pautz said Morning Glory Home Care doesn't just fill a shift with any caregiver that is available.

"We work diligently to match the personality of the caregiver with the family of whom we are provding services," she added. "It benefits both the client and the caregiver so that they work well together and it is quality time spent. The caregiver often becomes a friend, or much like a party of the family, and that companionship is priceless."

Pautz said Morning Glory Home Care provides care 24/7, 365 days a year.

"Our caregivers are licensed, bonded and insured," she said. "We accept long-term care insurance and VA benefits. A lot of what we do is support for hospice, home health and helping clients coming home from the hospital or rehab."

For more information visit www.morninggloryhomecare.com.

