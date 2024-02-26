ALTON - Morgan Jones might only be a senior in high school, but she already has an impressive list of accomplishments to her name.

In recognition of this success, Morgan Jones is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Jones is a natural leader. She has served as the captain of the varsity performance and competition dance teams at Alton High School, and she is currently a senior secretary for the Student Council. She is also the clerk of Thespian Troupe 126 at Alton, and she has been a member of the troupe since her freshman year.

With high grades and several hours of community service, Jones was initiated into the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society. She also describes herself as a “proud member” of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

While Jones makes it look effortless, these accomplishments have required a lot of hard work. Fortunately, she has been recognized for that work as the Rotary Club Student of the Month and the Student Athlete of the Month. She also received kudos from the College Board through the National African American Recognition Program, which applauded Jones for her impressive PSAT and AP test scores.

In her free time, Jones takes voice lessons with Eddie Hitchcock, who she has been studying with since she was in seventh grade. She is also a seasonal employee at Raging Rivers. Though Jones isn’t certain where she’ll be in the fall, she likely has her pick of universities, which would all be lucky to have her.

“For fun, I like to drive down the River Road with my friends singing along to all of our favorite songs. I also like to go to the gym with my friends,” Jones added. “After graduation I plan on majoring in biomedical engineering at an undecided university.”

Congratulations to Morgan for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

