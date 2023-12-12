The leading county in Illinois was Randolph County with 2,174 deer harvested during firearm season. State's overall numbers slightly down from 2022.

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,232 deer during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3. Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm season.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season Nov. 30-Dec. 3 was 22,884, compared with 24,500 deer harvested during the second part of the 2022 season.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 17-19 was 53,348 deer.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Go online for more deer hunting information.

A table of preliminary 2023 firearm deer season totals by county and comparable totals for 2022 follows.

