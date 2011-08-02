EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Belleville’s Memorial Foundation and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) announce the winners of the 2010-11 High School Blood Challenge.

With an overall total of 2,615 blood donations during the Challenge, students, with the support of their communities have made a significant contribution to improving the lives of patients in our area hospitals. MVRBC is the provider of blood and components to Memorial Hospital, Touchette Regional Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Saint Anthony’ Health Center, St. Joseph’ Hospital, Anderson Hospital and the hospitals of SSM Health Care in St. Louis.

The High School Blood Challenge encourages high school students, faculty, friends and community members to donate blood in recognition of the high school of their choice. Donors who give now through May 13, 2012 at any Metro East blood drive may credit their favorite high school for the 2011-2012 Challenge.

Competing in three categories based on size, the high school in each category with the highest percentage of blood donations receives a $1,000 scholarship from Memorial Foundation to award to a graduating senior(s) to further his or her education. A total of 20 area high schools participated in the Challenge.

“We are very pleased to be a part of the High School Blood Challenge for Southern Illinois,”said Anne Thomure, Memorial Foundation’ executive director. “n addition to providing students with scholarships to further their education, we are providing an avenue for MVRBC to educate high school aged students about the importance of donating blood.”

This year’s recipients of the Memorial Foundation scholarship are: Joseph Muren from Governor French Academy, Jordan Yates from Civic Memorial High School and Kirsten Bray from Highland High School.

Governor French Academy placed first in the small school category with 31 donations and a participation rating of 87.27 percent. In the mid-sized category, Civic Memorial High placed first with 228 donations and a 46.88 percent participation rating. Highland High School placed first in the large school category with 317 donations and a participation rating of 49.20 percent.

“Congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients, as well as all participating schools,” said David Parsons, President, Southern Division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “It takes a community of volunteer blood donors to really make this challenge a success for the past six years. Your simple acts of giving are making a huge difference in the lives of area patients and their families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We especially would like to thank Memorial Foundation for their generosity in helping make this Challenge such a success with these significant scholarship donations,” Parsons said.

For more information on donating blood, or to schedule an appointment, contact Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (618) 659-0542 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.

Following its 2010 merger with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Central Illinois Community Blood Center has changed its name in the Metro East area (including all of St. Clair and Madison counties) to Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC). MVRBC provides blood to 75 hospitals throughout Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including six hospitals in the Metro East region and eight hospitals in the Metro West.

Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the charitable support of Memorial Hospital, which receives blood from MVRBC to meet patient needs.

More like this: