EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed more than 1,500 freshmen and their families to campus Thursday, August 18 for Move-In Day. The newest SIUE Cougars got settled into Bluff, Prairie and Woodland residence halls.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 550 student volunteers, dubbed Movers and Shakers, along with administrators and approximately 70 faculty and staff volunteers helped unpack vehicles and welcomed students as they moved in ahead of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 22.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: