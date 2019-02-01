SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - With 18 students and teachers shaving their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, more than $10,000 was raised Friday afternoon at Marquette Catholic High School to help battle childhood cancer.

Several students raised thousands of dollars each including sophomore Tristan Johnson who hit has raised approximately $15,000 having shaved her hair for the sixth year in a row.

Makayla Dale’s hair was even long enough to donate several ponytails to Wigs for Kids, helping out more than one charity throughout the day.

St. Mary’s fourth grader, Steve Walsh, even joined in to help with cause along with sister Makayla and her sister Jasmine who was donating shaving her hair for the second time.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation uses donations to support research for childhood cancers helping to find cures for those suffer and giving survivors healthy lives.

