More than 1,000 youth to compete in Illinois State Archery Tournament April 2
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Illinois State Tournament on Saturday, April 2 at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Participation remains strong as 1,015 archers from 35 schools have registered to compete. Participation in the State Tournament has climbed steadily from 400 in 2012 to 1,015 this year.
The first shooting flight begins at 8 a.m. and the last flight will conclude at 7 p.m. Awards will be presented after the conclusion of the last flight. Top finishers qualify for the NASP National Tournament to be held May 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I want to wish the very best of luck to all of the schools and competitors that are competing in this year’s Illinois State Tournament,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “I am so pleased to see that strong interest in this important program continues. Please come out to the fairgrounds to watch these talented and disciplined student-athletes in action.”
Students will compete in three divisions, including Elementary (Grades 4-5), Middle School (Grades 6-8) and High School (Grades 9-12). Members of the Illinois Archery Association provide volunteer support for the event. Last year’s state champions were Champaign Centennial High School (Grades 9-12), Jefferson Middle School of Champaign (Grades 6-8), and GRF Elementary of Georgetown (Grades 4-5).
NASP is a nationally acclaimed youth archery program that implements a curriculum-based archery education program into the public/private school system through the physical education department. The program started in Kentucky in 2002 and has expanded to include thousands of participating schools in five countries. Illinois was one of the first 10 states registered in the program.
Visit the IDNR YouTube Channel for a video of a past Illinois State Archery Tournament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poI8UYMqQn8
Qualifying schools include:
Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire
Armstrong Potomac Schools
Athens High School
Canton High School
Canton Ingersoll Middle School
Centennial High School, Champaign
Central High School, Champaign
Chicago Military Academy
Cuba High School
Danville High School
Ewing Grade School
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Middle School
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Elementary School
Highland Middle School
Jefferson Middle School, Champaign
Lewistown
Metamora St. Mary’s
Metamora Township High School
Next Generation School, Champaign
Oswego High School
Phoenix Military Academy, Chicago
Pinckneyville High School
Pinckneyville Junior High School
Riverton High School
Roberto Clemente High School, Chicago
Schlarman Academy, Danville
Schurz High School Jr. ROTC, Chicago
St. Bruno, Pinckneyville
St. John’s Lutheran School, Mattoon
Team Orion (Homeschool Group, Southwest Illinois)
Tremont High School
Washington Middle School, Springfield
Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria
More like this: