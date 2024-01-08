ST. LOUIS – The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis has launched the Ameren All In Scholarship Fund, a $1,180,000, five-year commitment to provide 25 students annually with scholarship grants up to $10,000 per student per year for up to 10 semesters, or five years. Applications for this opportunity are now open and applicants can visit sfstl.org/ameren-all-in-scholarship to apply or learn more. The Ameren All In Scholarship is designed to award critical “last dollar” funding to fill the gap between total cost of education and the financial resources available to students from family, school, state, and federal sources. The Ameren All In Scholarship will foster educational attainment and financial strength for members of the community often priced out of post-secondary opportunities. “Education is among our key AmerenCares focus areas, and this new partnership with The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis stands as an example of that ongoing commitment," said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president, chief sustainability, diversity & philanthropy officer at Ameren.

“Our Equity in Education initiative focuses on funding and supporting efforts like scholarships to positively impact the lives of young people and better secure their futures." These scholarships will serve low-income students who live within the service area of Ameren Missouri or Ameren Illinois and who are enrolled at any grade level in a nonprofit, two- or four-year accredited college or university in Missouri or Illinois. Scholars will be selected based on Scholarship Foundation eligibility requirements (significant financial need, academic potential, and good character) and preference will be given to scholars who are pursuing education in the STEM fields or in the Joint Engineering Program offered by the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University in St. Louis.

Awards are renewable for up to 10 semesters per student. In addition to receiving major financial support, Ameren All In Scholars will work with Scholarship Foundation student advisors to complete applications and learn about important resources and opportunities throughout their educational journey. Students funded through this program will qualify for paid policy fellowships and quality mental health services through a Scholarship Foundation initiative, which covers the cost of therapy provided by licensed, vetted and culturally competent providers. “The Ameren All In Scholarship Fund will provide critical financial resources to scholars who have everything they need to attend college except the money. This funding, combined with the support of the student advisors at The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, will no doubt change lives for many in our community who deserve access to an excellent postsecondary education, regardless of their financial situation,” says The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis Board President Lauren Nash Ming. Interested students should visit www.myscholarshipcentral.org to apply or go to www.sfstl.org for more information.

The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, a nonprofit organization founded in 1920, is based upon the conviction that an educated society is essential to a democracy. The Scholarship Foundation provides access to postsecondary education to members of our community who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals.

