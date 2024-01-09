ST. LOUIS - The week in the St. Louis/Metro region is setting up for an interesting weather ride.

Jon Carney, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said another round of snow will occur Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, coming from the west around the rush hour.

“Strong winds could produce some low visibilities for drivers,” he said. “The temperatures will be falling below freezing at this time and we probably will see some icy spots and snow accumulation. People need to be aware of this as they travel late afternoon into the evening in the area.”

Another round of rain/snow weather is in the forecast for Friday. Right now, Carney said it was too early to talk about how much snow could accumulate this weekend.

“We will have rain that will likely turn to snow on Friday morning, then it will get pretty cold,” Carney said. “Saturday morning, low temps in the mid-teens are predicted and it shouldn’t get over freezing on Saturday in the area. On Sunday it shouldn’t get higher than the mid-20s. The coldest day of the week will be Monday. Temps are predicted now as a high of 6 degrees and Tuesday a high of 9 degrees.”

