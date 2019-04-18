ST. LOUIS – More than an inch of rain fell over the Riverbend Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a line of severe thunderstorms.

Hail was reported across the area as well, with ice balls more than an inch reported in St. Anne, Missouri, as well as Fairview Heights and Caseyville in Illinois. There were no reports of damage from that hail called to the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis as of early Thursday afternoon. Unlike at the beginning of this week, winds were not a significant problem outside of Southern portions of Missouri, which experienced gusts of as high as 55 mph.

More rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday as well as Friday. NWS Meteorologist John Carney said as much as a quarter to a half an inch of rain could fall through the end of this week. Carney said this would not pose a threat to flooding on the major rivers in the areas, but could cause minor flooding in small streams and creeks in the area.

Following the rain will be a period of cooler temperatures with Friday's high being in the 50s. Once the precipitation clears the area, though, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s by Saturday and almost 80 on Sunday, each day being dry as of now.

