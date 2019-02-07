ALTON - Some details of the expansion of Mac’s Downtown in Alton were given at the recent quarterly What's Up Downtown meeting.

Mac Lenhardt, the owner of Mac's, recently purchased the building at 114 West 3rd Street in Alton, one that had been vacant for many years. Alton Main Street expressed their excitement of Mac reviving a building previously not in use and further contributing to the ongoing preservation efforts of downtown Alton.

Mac's will expand in two phases this year. First, Mac Lenhardt has focused in on adding new restrooms that will be located inside the new building. This update will be ready by the first week of May.

More excitingly, in the first week of July, Macs will debut the new streetside bar and cafe expansion looking out onto 3rd Street. The building will feature glass doors that can be raised for an open concept walk-out bar. The expansion will make room for seventy more seats to the outside cafe seating. Along with the seating, new interactive bar games will be added for further fun and entertainment at Mac’s. The games will include life-size connect four, a ping pong table, as well as other games.

Right before the opening of the July expansion, Mac’s will host their annual street party on Wednesday, July 3rd, after the fireworks. Mac’s will be closing off Belle Street from 3rd to 4th to make room for live music. The national act performing at the party, as well as the one who is playing at Mac’s Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 4th, can be expected to be announced in around three weeks.

